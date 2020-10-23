KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Abner, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Abner is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix searching for a forever home. Abner loves toys, being petted and is content on being held as well. Ear scratches are also a favorite.

Abner and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19 precautions a limited number of people will be allowed on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to follow the posted instructions for signing in upon arrival.

From now until Nov. 16, Young-Williams is holding a Paws for Fitness Virtual Race. Participants run or walk the virtual course of their choice. Chose between the 1-mile walk/run anywhere course, the 5K walk/run anywhere course, or the 5K certified course.

Each course option can use the RaceJoy application from RunSignup to capture and record time and distance or a participant can record their time for any of the “run anywhere” courses using their Garmin, FitBit, or other method they choose and manually submit their time.

The only requirement for the “run anywhere” events is that the participants complete the walk/run in one session.

