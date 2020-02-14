KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Amelia, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Amelia is a playful, happy and sweet 7-year-old hound mix who recently had a change of circumstances and needs a new home. She is very smart, knows some tricks and is house-trained along with being well socialized with other dogs!

Amelia and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

