KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Arnold, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Arnold is a super-sweet senior cat in need of a cuddly home that can also bring his young energy out. He will watch cartoons with you, and he loves people and treats. Arnold is also FIV-positive, which means if he were to be an outside cat, he’d have to go to the vet regularly.

Arnold and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at this time. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.