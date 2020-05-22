KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bama, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Bama is a 12-year-old dog that is available for adoption to live out her years. She makes YWAC staff super-happy and they say they can’t wait until an adopter is super happy with her.
Bama and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
You can view most adoptable pets on the Young-Williams Animal Center website.
