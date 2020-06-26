Breaking News
Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths

Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Bandit

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bandit, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Bandit is a 6-year-old male domestic shorthair mix. He loves watching ESPN and is currently in a foster home.

Bandit and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

Young-Williams is nearing the end of its 2021 calendar photo contest. Pet owners can still enter and the public can keep voting until July 15.

To enter or vote for a pet, visit gogophotocontest.com/young-williams.

“We look forward to seeing all of the submitted pictures of our community’s beloved and rescued pets,” Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center, said. “All proceeds from the entries and votes support our mission to lead the effort to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond.”

The winning pet will be able to choose a specified month and photoshoot theme, as well as enjoy a place of honor on the shelter wall for a year. The top 12 pets, voted on by the public, will have a professional shoot with the shelter photographer and their own month in the 2021 printed calendar.

Photo entries should not include humans and should be of a single pet. Photos must either feature a pet owned by the entrant, or the entrant must have permission from the pet’s owner to submit the photo. Only one pet per contest entry is permitted.

LATEST STORES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter