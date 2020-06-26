KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bandit, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Bandit is a 6-year-old male domestic shorthair mix. He loves watching ESPN and is currently in a foster home.

Bandit and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

Young-Williams is nearing the end of its 2021 calendar photo contest. Pet owners can still enter and the public can keep voting until July 15.

To enter or vote for a pet, visit gogophotocontest.com/young-williams.

“We look forward to seeing all of the submitted pictures of our community’s beloved and rescued pets,” Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center, said. “All proceeds from the entries and votes support our mission to lead the effort to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond.”

The winning pet will be able to choose a specified month and photoshoot theme, as well as enjoy a place of honor on the shelter wall for a year. The top 12 pets, voted on by the public, will have a professional shoot with the shelter photographer and their own month in the 2021 printed calendar.

Photo entries should not include humans and should be of a single pet. Photos must either feature a pet owned by the entrant, or the entrant must have permission from the pet’s owner to submit the photo. Only one pet per contest entry is permitted.

