KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Bernie, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Bernie is a 6-year-old American bulldog mix who seems initially shy, but warms up and gets active. He also knows tricks. Bernie needs to be in a single-dog home with no cats, or other small animals.

Bernie and other adoptable pets are available at both animal center locations.

For more information, click here.