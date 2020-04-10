Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Curbside adoptions due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you feeling lonely, or does your family now have the time to devote to a new pet acclimating to your home thanks to the stay-at-home order?

You can meet your next furry best friend through Young-Williams Animal Center’s curbside adoption service.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing just about everything with daily routines and business services – that also includes pet adoptions.

Young-Williams is still open and helping pets find their forever homes, but adapting to the changes has also adjusted how they conduct their adoption process to help in the social distancing efforts, while still connecting pets to pet-parents and families.

So far, the community has been responsive to the adjusted adoption process and the animal center is looking to add more information online with videos.

If you’d like to adopt or foster a pet, head to the Young-Williams Animal Center website to learn more.

