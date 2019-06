KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Deb, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Deb is a 10-year-old sweet female terrier mix in need of a good, loving home. She has a great temperament, rides well in cars and is described as a “lover.”

Deb and other adoptable animals are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.