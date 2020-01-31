KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Dixie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Dixie is a sweet 10-year-old female terrier mix. She smiles at everyone she meets and is described as energetic, friendly and easy. She loves treats and toys and socializing with other dogs.

Dixie and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES