Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dr. Yap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Dr. Yap, our Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Dr. Yap is a 5-month-old black domestic shorthair cat that loves to nap in the sun. He also enjoys toys and a human to snuggle with.

Dr. Yap and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one of the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

Young-Williams is preparing for its sixth-annual Cause for Paws. The virtual event will have creative storytelling, behind-the-scenes access, and appearances from some adoptable pets.

Young-Williams has given away more than 12,000 pounds of food this year to pet owners who are unable to afford it because of COVID-19 layoffs or financial struggles.

The Cause of Paws event will be held Oct. 8. It begins at noon.

