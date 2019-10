KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Dustin, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Dustin is a three-month-old “sweetest and softest kitten ever” and just graduated from his foster home. He has all his vaccinations and is fixed.

The animal center is participating in this weekend’s Bissel Pet Foundations Empty the Shelter event where all adoptable animals except for puppies will be $10.

For more information, click here.