KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Galaxy, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Galaxy is a 12-year-old husky/shepherd mixed male, and like most senior dogs, just needs a good home to retire to. Galaxy loves to go on walks, but also loves to relax and would make a great companion dog.

Galaxy and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.