KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ginger, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Ginger is a 7-year-old Australian shepherd mix, but don’t let her age fool you. She is super sweet and very active. A senior dog, true, but still playful and needing a good family to live out her best years.

Ginger and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; but remember, due to COVID-19 , all adoptions are by appointment-only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

Young-Williams Animal Center adoption website

