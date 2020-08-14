KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Harley, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Harley is a senior dog who is about 8 years old and animal center staff say like many rottweilers, she’s very being obedient and very smart. She likes to explore and have fun with people, so she’d be a good potential family member.

Harley and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.