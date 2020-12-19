Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Kobe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Kobe, the Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week.

Kobe is almost 3-years-old. He is a mixed breed dog who’s a bundle of fun and loves to play. He has high energy, loves greeting other animals and is very social. He’s currently the shelter’s longest-term furry resident, so they’d love to see him get adopted and go to a good home.

Kobe and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center. Due to COVID-19 , the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.