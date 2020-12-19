Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Kobe

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Kobe, the Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week.

Kobe is almost 3-years-old. He is a mixed breed dog who’s a bundle of fun and loves to play. He has high energy, loves greeting other animals and is very social. He’s currently the shelter’s longest-term furry resident, so they’d love to see him get adopted and go to a good home.

Kobe and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center. Due to COVID-19 , the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter