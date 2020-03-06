KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Kona, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Kona is a 5-year-old Pit bull mix who loves to have her back scratched and is full of loving energy. Kona likes to play fetch and needs an adult-only home that can allow her to be active.

Kona and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

