Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Kona

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Kona, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Kona is a 5-year-old Pit bull mix who loves to have her back scratched and is full of loving energy. Kona likes to play fetch and needs an adult-only home that can allow her to be active.

Kona and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter