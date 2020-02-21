KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Loki, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Loki is a 10-year-old terrier/Pit bull mix who had a rough start in life but is ready for a new home to retire to. Loki loves to cuddle, enjoys easy-going doggy playgroups and taking long naps to recover.
Loki and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
For more information, click here.
