1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver in Sevierville hit and run incident that hospitalized two boys held by ICE Sullivan County Sheriff offers $1,000 reward for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Loki

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Young-Williams Animal Center)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Loki, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Loki is a 10-year-old terrier/Pit bull mix who had a rough start in life but is ready for a new home to retire to. Loki loves to cuddle, enjoys easy-going doggy playgroups and taking long naps to recover.

Loki and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter