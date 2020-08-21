KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Luna, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Luna is a 7-year-old large breed mix. The staff says she really likes to play and lay in laps and should be in a home with no other dogs, where she gets all the love she can get.

Luna and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

