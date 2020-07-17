KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Luna, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Luna is a 6-year-old mixed breed dog who loves to have fun. She also loves her doggy toys and to hang out with people — she’s highly social and ready to play.
She’s also the animal center’s longest term dog who’s currently being fostered, so she is needing a forever home with energetic, social people she can bond with and love.
Luna and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment-only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.
You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.
