KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Maki Maki, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Maki Maki, a 7-year-old female domestic shorthair, is the shelter’s our longest-term adoptable cat.

She likes cuddling, displaying her jelly belly as a “hello” and chin scratches. She has been in the shelter’s care for 34 days after being left behind when her previous owner moved. Despite her cute marshmallow-like exterior, she also would like to shed a few extra pounds to feel like her best self.

Maki Maki and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

