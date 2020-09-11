KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Margo, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Margo is a sweet 2-year-old pit/terrier mix. She loves other dogs and wants to be friends with all of them but has a hard time realizing how big she is at times. She would be ideal for an adult-only home.

Margo and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one of the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

