Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Margo

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Margo, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Margo is a sweet 2-year-old pit/terrier mix. She loves other dogs and wants to be friends with all of them but has a hard time realizing how big she is at times. She would be ideal for an adult-only home.

Margo and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one of the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter