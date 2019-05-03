As Seen On WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Penny

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Meet Penny, the Young-Williams Animal Center's Pet of the Week.

Penny is a 2-month-old kitten, who of course loves to play and cuddle. Penny and other kittens, cats, dogs and more are available for adoption at both locations of the animal center. 

