Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Penny
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Meet Penny, the Young-Williams Animal Center's Pet of the Week.
Penny is a 2-month-old kitten, who of course loves to play and cuddle. Penny and other kittens, cats, dogs and more are available for adoption at both locations of the animal center.
For more information, click here.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? 'Currently no deal on the table'
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following assault arrest
- Body found in Fort Loudoun Lake identified as missing Knoxville man
National News
-
- North Carolina K9 officer killed during routine traffic stop
- The Latest: Bidens receive standing ovation at SC church
- Home state politics complicate message for some 2020 Dems
- Hungarian PM Orban, Trump to focus on migration in May talks
- Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina
- Education head DeVos: Polarizing but enduring Cabinet member
- Fines, jail time? Trump team resists oversight, Dems dig in