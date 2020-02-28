KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ritter, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Ritter is almost 4 years old and is a mix of Griffon, wire-haired pointer/hound and Scottish Deerhound. He’s a talented dog that knows lots of tricks. Keep in mind he is a big guy but is as playful as can be. He needs a good home with lots of room to play and a big warm bed. Come see Ritter and how smart he is today!

Ritter and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.

