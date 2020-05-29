KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Sam, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Sam is a 4-year-old mixed breed dog who loves to be active and needs a forever home.
Sam and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
To view some of these adoptable pets, visit the Young-Williams Animal Center website.
