KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Sandalwood, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Sandalwood is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix that has overcome so much; this 37-pound guy was found as an injured stray and in need of a good home that can offer him plenty of exercise and fun for his energy. He gets along well with everyone plus other dogs and is a happy boy.

Sandalwood and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.