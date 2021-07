KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Sebastian Stan, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Sebastian Stan is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix. He came to Young-Williams as a stray, and he’s a bit shy of new people and is head-sensitive. If you want to meet him, just take it slow until you get to know him better.

Sebastian Stan and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.