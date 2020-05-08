KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Skittles, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Skittles is a mixed-breed lab who loves to play with her adult foster humans and has lots of energy; the animal center says keeping social distancing is her kind of thing, as she is an introvert and doesn’t like a lot of new people.

Skittles and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center – and guess what, there’s a special happening now with $25 adoption fees!

Young-Williams Animal Center adoption page