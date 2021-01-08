Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Spencer

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Spencer, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Spencer is a short-haired 5-year-old cat who is a little shy at first but is very affectionate. He’s also very calm and laid back. He’s had his surgery, vaccine and is microchipped, all he needs is a new home.

Spencer and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter