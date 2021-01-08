KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Spencer, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Spencer is a short-haired 5-year-old cat who is a little shy at first but is very affectionate. He’s also very calm and laid back. He’s had his surgery, vaccine and is microchipped, all he needs is a new home.
Spencer and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.
- Google removes right-wing app Parler from app store, Apple gives warning
- UT professor provides context to US Capitol riot
- Former Vols QB Guarantano announces transfer to Washington State
- Newly-elected lawmaker looking to move forward after tense, chaotic week on Capitol Hill
- Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Spencer