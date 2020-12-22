Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Buttercup and Kitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Buttercup and Kitt, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week.

Since it’s Christmas week, the scheduling has moved around a little and we’re also featuring two pets of the week instead of just one.

Buttercup and Kitt are a bonded pair of female cats that would need to be adopted together. They love each other very much and get along great. Buttercup is 10 months old, while Kitt is 1 year old. Adoption fees for this bonded pair is only $25 each.

The cats along with other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.