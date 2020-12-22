Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Buttercup and Kitt

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Buttercup and Kitt, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week.

Since it’s Christmas week, the scheduling has moved around a little and we’re also featuring two pets of the week instead of just one.

Buttercup and Kitt are a bonded pair of female cats that would need to be adopted together. They love each other very much and get along great. Buttercup is 10 months old, while Kitt is 1 year old. Adoption fees for this bonded pair is only $25 each.

The cats along with other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter