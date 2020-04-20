Young-Williams Animal Center seeks 12 pets for calendar contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is looking for twelve model pets for their 2021 calendar.

The animal center is accepting submissions for pets to be featured in their 2021 calendar. The 12 pets who the receive the most votes will each be professionally photographed and featured on their own month of the official 2021 Young-Williams Animal Center Calendar.

Those wishing to guarantee a spot in the calendar for their pet can purchase a reserved day on a first-come, first-serve basis. The 12 winners will each receive a free copy of the finished calendar.

The 12 winners will each receive a free copy of the finished calendar. Each entry that receives at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last pages of the calendar.

Click here for more information