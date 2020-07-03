Young-Williams Animal Center shares tips for keeping pets safe during Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Adoption counselors from the Young-Williams Animal Center are sharing tips for pet parents to keep in mind during Fourth of July, where fireworks light up the sky and often scare our furry friends.

The loud crackling, booming and fiery displays can disorient pets, especially if they are outside.

The best way to keep your pet safe from fireworks fears is to keep them indoors, if possible, keep doors closed, and direct their attention in other ways with playtime or treats.

More often around and on the Fourth of July, pets are reported lost. Many are taken in by local animal shelters, but, Young-Williams is the only facility in Knox County permitted to house stray animals and the most likely place to find your missing cat or dog.

Many pets get scared of the fireworks and run away. At Young-Williams, they have a lost and found pet intake service and pet resource center.

Lost and found pets are posted to their website for a time, then if that pet goes unclaimed, they’re often fostered and adopted out.

Apart from getting lost because of fireworks fear, there are other potential dangers for pets on the holiday pet owners need to keep in mind.

“Especially with cookout and things happening, you want to make sure anything is out of reach of the dogs – watch where your matches are … (and) oils that you use because otherwise, it may be poisonous,” a YWAC staffer said.

