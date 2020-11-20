Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Anderson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Anderson, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Anderson is an 8-year-old boxer mix and came to Young-Williams after being hit by a car on July 4.

“Since then he has received supportive services and we’re so excited to finally see him ready for adoption,” development manager Grace Bennett said.

Anderson is an older dog that likes to cuddle and prefers slow walks and sniffing around.

Anderson and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19 precautions a limited number of people will be allowed on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to follow the posted instructions for signing in upon arrival.

The animal center is encouraging the public to take part in its Home for the Howl-idays sleepover program.