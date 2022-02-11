KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Say hello to Artemis, Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week. Artemis is a four-year-old terrier mix.

She is an active girl who loves to run and play with toys, especially the squeaky kind. Artemis is good on a leash and could easily be taught many commands.

The shelter says she loves to play with other dogs, but she is on the shy side so she might get nervous around young children.

Artemis loves belly rubs and treats and she would love to go home with you today!

To meet Artemis or any of the other furry friends at Young-Williams, check out their website.