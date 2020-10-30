Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Azog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Azog, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Azog is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair. He enjoys head scratches, naps and cuddle time. He has a slight skin condition and is FIV-positive.

Azog and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19 precautions a limited number of people will be allowed on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to follow the posted instructions for signing in upon arrival.

Young-Williams is also in need of foster parents right now for its animals. Foster parents are given training and supplies to care for their animal. You can find more information on the Young-Williams website.

From now until Nov. 16, Young-Williams is holding a Paws for Fitness Virtual Race. Participants run or walk the virtual course of their choice. Chose between the 1-mile walk/run anywhere course, the 5K walk/run anywhere course, or the 5K certified course.

Each course option can use the RaceJoy application from RunSignup to capture and record time and distance or a participant can record their time for any of the “run anywhere” courses using their Garmin, FitBit, or other method they choose and manually submit their time.

The only requirement for the “run anywhere” events is that the participants complete the walk/run in one session.

