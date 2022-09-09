KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This pet of the week fits right in with the autumn weather and Halloween.

Bones the cat is a 15-year-old senior lady who loves relaxing and catio time. Bones is perfect for a home with a supervised screened in porch, plenty of space to roam, and a calm, quiet environment. Laura Hunter with Young-Williams shared that Bones would also do well with other calm, quiet cats who respect her personal space in the household.



Bones the Cat

Hunter also shared about Adoption Ambassadors Program. The program helps to match foster animals with their forever home. The program is an enhancement of the foster program which helps animals to stay in a home rather than at the shelter. Adoption Ambassadors also help with word of mouth and through social media to get the word out to friends and family about the animals that are up for adoption.

To learn more about Young-Williams Animal Center and pets that are available for adoption, click here.