KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Boris, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Boris is a 2-year-old large breed mix who is an active, goofy pup that will do well in a one-pet home. He loves going on adventures as well as laying on a comfy couch.
Boris and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
For more information, click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Boris
- Project Be Kind: Children start nonprofit to serve restaurant meals to first responders
- Tennessee House Speaker outlines vision of health care as economy works to reopen
- Parade for essential workers held in Greeneville
- Judge: Tennessee can’t prevent abortions during coronavirus