KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bullett, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Bullett is a 5-year-old coonhound/treeing walker mix who loves toys, snacks and play time. According to Young-Williams, he is a former cow dog on a family farm who likes to rough house.

Bullett and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of he animal center.