Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Bullett

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bullett, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Bullett is a coonhound, treeing walker mix. He was a cow dog, so he is no stranger to hard work. He loves his toys, snacks and playtime.

He gets along well with other dogs, but because he grew up on a farm, he likes to rough house and might be a bit much for young children to handle.

He is 5 years old and will turn 6 in November. 

Bullett and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

