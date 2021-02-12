KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bullwinkle, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Bullwinkle is a 6-year-old black Labrador retriever. Volunteers describe him as friendly, easy, gentle, goofy, and trainable. He also loves car rides and going to the park.

Bullwinkle and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at this time. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.