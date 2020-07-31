Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Buster, our Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Buster is a 2-year-old terrier and pit mix. He prefers to take things slow and steady at first but with some time he warms up to his new friends. Buster also loves to play with his buddies in dog playgroups

Buster and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

Young-Williams also welcomes volunteers for those who are unsure if they are ready to adopt a pet right now. Volunteers assist with events, canine caretaking and more. You can find out more on their website.

Saturday is also Aug. 1 or Dog-ust 1. The day is set aside to for a universal birthday celebration for all shelter dogs. Young-Williams will be hosting a donation and fundraiser event. You can donate food or money at the shelter.

