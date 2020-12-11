Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Carter, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Carter is a 6-year-old male pitbull mix that loves toys and would do well with kids that aren’t too rowdy.

Carter and other adoptable and fosterable pets available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

Young-Williams is currently hosting the Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event. Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the reduced adoption fees now through Sunday, Dec. 13, at 169 shelters across 34 states. During the event, all adoptable animals (except for puppies) can be adopted for just $25.