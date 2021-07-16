Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Charlie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Charlie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Charlie is a friendly 9-year-old boxer mix. Charlie has been in a home before but his original owners were unable to care for him when he got sick.

Charlie is one of many animals now available at Young-Williams the shelter is at capacity. The animal center will be hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Petco location in Farragut, 169 Brooklawn St. Shelter staff will be on hand to help you choose the right pet for your lifestyle.

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.

If you can’t foster you can take advantage of being a volunteer or joining the staff at Young-Williams. The shelter is hiring in many departments for both full and part-time positions. You can apply online at www.young-williams.org.

