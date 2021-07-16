Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Charlie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Charlie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Charlie is a friendly 9-year-old boxer mix. Charlie has been in a home before but his original owners were unable to care for him when he got sick.

Charlie is one of many animals now available at Young-Williams the shelter is at capacity. The animal center will be hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Petco location in Farragut, 169 Brooklawn St. Shelter staff will be on hand to help you choose the right pet for your lifestyle.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.

If you can’t foster you can take advantage of being a volunteer or joining the staff at Young-Williams. The shelter is hiring in many departments for both full and part-time positions. You can apply online at www.young-williams.org.