Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Coolio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Coolio, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Coolio is a 4-year-old terrier/Pit bull mix who loves to love and play and has lived with cats. He needs a forever home!
Coolio and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
For more information, click here.
