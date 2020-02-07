Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Coolio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Coolio, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Coolio is a 4-year-old terrier/Pit bull mix who loves to love and play and has lived with cats. He needs a forever home!

Coolio and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES