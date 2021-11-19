KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Daisy, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Daisy is an 8-year-old retriever mix.

Daisy is a loveable, calm dog. Young-Williams says she is “an easy-going gal.”

Young-Willams is offering Thanksgiving meals to some hungry pups this year. Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States donated food to the animal center. Young-Williams will distribute the food to those who have registered online from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at its Division Street location.