Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Dali

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Dali, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Dali is an 8-month-old longhair. He is an active cat that likes to lick toes and fingers, talk and wander around the house. His favorite toys are crinkly balls he can chase around the house.

Dali and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19 precautions a limited number of people will be allowed on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to follow the posted instructions for signing in upon arrival.

Young-Williams is also in need of foster parents right now for its animals. Foster parents are given training and supplies to care for their animal. You can find more information on the Young-Williams website.