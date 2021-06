KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Duke, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Duke is an 8-year-old German shepherd/mastiff mix who truly loves to chill and cuddle. He’s a very sweet boy, according to the animal center. In fact, Duke gives so much love, the animal center also says he would need to be the only pet in the home.

Duke and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of he animal center.