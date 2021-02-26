Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Flossie Mae

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Flossie Mae, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Flossie Mae is a 9-year-old terrier mix who still has lots of life to give. She is looking for a home that is also calm. As is common with older pets, Flossie Mae has a few medical conditions, one of which concerns her weight, but the animal center believes she would be wonderful for a good home.

Flossie Mae and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, Young-Williams asks that in-person visitors remember to wear a mask and review their COVID-19 policies here before visiting.