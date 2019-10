KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Franklin, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Franklin is a young and energetic cat. The Young-Williams Animal Center suggests you adopt two kittens or cats as they do better socially with a mate. Many of the cats at the shelter are already paired up.

Franklin and other adoptable pets in need of good homes are available at both locations of the animal center.

