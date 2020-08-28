Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Freta Catlow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Freta Catlow, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Freta is an 8-year-old domestic longhair. She loves getting lots of cuddles and is currently in a foster home. She has previously been in a home with children.

Freta Catolow and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

