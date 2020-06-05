Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Goose

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Goose, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Goose is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog who is a bit shy at first. He is also goofy and loves to play.

Goose and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

To view some of these adoptable pets, visit the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter