KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Goose, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Goose is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog who is a bit shy at first. He is also goofy and loves to play.

Goose and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

To view some of these adoptable pets, visit the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

